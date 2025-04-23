Laura Rutledge net worth: ESPN host salary, job history & more
By Tyler Reed
NFL Draft season is upon us once again. ESPN has long been known as the home of all your favorite draft day coverage, and it takes a great team to do that.
Often, you will hear fans talk about how ESPN is not the network that it used to be. In this era of hot takes and headlines, sometimes, the sports talk takes a back seat.
However, if there's one thing the network has done right in recent years, it has been the team they assembled for NFL Live.
NFL Live continues to be one of the top shows on the network, and a lot of that can be attributed to the show's host, Laura Rutledge.
Rutledge will be a part of the 2025 NFL Draft coverage. She also has her hands in many assignments for the network.
Let's take a closer look at Rutledge's career history, as well as what the NFL Live host's net worth and salary are rumored to be.
Rutledge's Career History
Before joining ESPN, Rutledge made stops at CNN, HLN, and Fox Sports, before finding her now home with the Worldwide Leader.
Rutledge joined the company in 2014 and, since then, has been a part of many major shows and events that include NFL Live, SEC Nation, and numerous NFL Pro Bowls and collegiate championships that include baseball, softball, and football.
Laura Rutledge Net Worth & Salary
According to Pro Football & Sports Network, in 2024, Rutledge's annual salary was $400,000, while her net worth is $1 million.
A Mini Corso
Rutledge has created a new generation's Lee Corso, as her daughter, Reese, has become popular with her college football picks during the season.
The NFL Live host is creating her legacy in the sports media realm, but she doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with her family.
