Laura Rutledge net worth: ESPN host salary, job history & more

The do-it-all ESPN host will once again be a part of the network's NFL Draft coverage. Here's everything you need to know about Laura Rutledge.

By Tyler Reed

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge speaks prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field.
SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge speaks prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
NFL Draft season is upon us once again. ESPN has long been known as the home of all your favorite draft day coverage, and it takes a great team to do that.

Often, you will hear fans talk about how ESPN is not the network that it used to be. In this era of hot takes and headlines, sometimes, the sports talk takes a back seat.

However, if there's one thing the network has done right in recent years, it has been the team they assembled for NFL Live.

NFL Live continues to be one of the top shows on the network, and a lot of that can be attributed to the show's host, Laura Rutledge.

Rutledge will be a part of the 2025 NFL Draft coverage. She also has her hands in many assignments for the network.

Let's take a closer look at Rutledge's career history, as well as what the NFL Live host's net worth and salary are rumored to be.

Rutledge's Career History

Laura Rutledg
ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge during the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before joining ESPN, Rutledge made stops at CNN, HLN, and Fox Sports, before finding her now home with the Worldwide Leader.

Rutledge joined the company in 2014 and, since then, has been a part of many major shows and events that include NFL Live, SEC Nation, and numerous NFL Pro Bowls and collegiate championships that include baseball, softball, and football.

Laura Rutledge Net Worth & Salary

Laura Rutledg
ESPN/SEC Network host Laura Rutledge speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football & Sports Network, in 2024, Rutledge's annual salary was $400,000, while her net worth is $1 million.

A Mini Corso

Rutledge has created a new generation's Lee Corso, as her daughter, Reese, has become popular with her college football picks during the season.

The NFL Live host is creating her legacy in the sports media realm, but she doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with her family.

