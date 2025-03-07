Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 by the mock drafting community.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: The Raiders are in the market for playmakers. Ideally, one of those playmakers would be a quarterback, but adding Jeanty to Chip Kelly’s offense would vastly upgrade a unit lacking an identity.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: New Raiders general manager John Spytek discussed emulating the Eagles‘ team-building strategy of leaning on strong trenches and the run game. I believe Jeanty is firmly in play for Las Vegas at No. 6, as the team earned the lowest PFF rushing grade in the league in 2024.
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: If they can't land a top quarterback, the Raiders could easily go pure "best player available" with Jeanty after seeing the impact Saquon Barkley made in Philly.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: A vet QB may still be an option, but the Raiders decided no more half-measures at the position and get themselves a player to commit to under a new regime.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Good luck finding someone tougher than Shedeur Sanders. He'll stand in the pocket and take a hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward, but he does a lot of things really well.
Justin Melo, The Draft Network: Shedeur Sanders' ability to operate a rhythm-and-timing offense with accuracy makes him a candidate to experience immediate success.
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: With Tom Brady in the mix, look for the Raiders to start targeting prospects known for leadership and a love of ball — guys like Walker.
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: With both Ward and Sanders off the board, the Raiders land Walker. He is a hybrid player who can play edge or off-ball linebacker.
