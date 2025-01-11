Kyle Walker's Manchester City exit would really spell the end of the Guardiola era
By Matt Reed
Throughout Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City the Spaniard has coached many prolific superstars, but as one of them prepares to leave the club it could really signify the end of an era at the Etihad Stadium.
Kyle Walker is one of the longest-tenured players at Man City, having joined the club back in the summer of 2017. What Walker and his teammates have accomplished since that arrival is really nothing short of spectacular when considering the accolodades, trophies and massive successes from the Manchester side.
However, there's a drastically different feeling around Man City at the moment as they struggle in the Premier League for the first time in years and in a lot of ways it's an entirely different squad than what Guardiola had when he took over the managerial role in 2016.
Walker wants a new challenge, and one that would likely take him away from the Premier League. Honestly, after everything he's done for the club after holding down the role as one of the elite right backs in world soccer, how can Man City not give him what he wants?
It's certainly an unfortunate ending to an amazing run of results for not only the club, but Walker as a player as well. However, there's simply nothing left to accomplish with the team, which is why Kevin De Bruyne and other seasoned veterans in the squad have also been linked with moves away from Manchester recently.
Walker has been a part of Man City sides that have won every trophy imaginable during his nearly eight years at the club, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles.
No matter what comes next, Walker has earned that status as one of the elite Man City defenders in the club's history, alongside names like Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta.
