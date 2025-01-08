San Diego FC isn't messing around as the club near its next prized signing
By Matt Reed
Anyone that's followed Major League Soccer over the last decade or so has seen how ambitious expansion clubs have been when coming into the league, and San Diego FC might be up there with some of the biggest signings to date as they prepare to play their first season.
The Western Conference side created significant buzz after the team was announced by bringing in Mexican international Hector "Chucky" Lozano, who's spent much of his young career in Europe. But San Diego's next major move could be even more massive if they can get the deal over the line.
The Athletic recently detailed the California club's pursuit of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, and now it looks as though a deal to bring in the Belgium midfielder is nearing the finish line.
De Bruyne isn't just a Premier League champion and UEFA Champions League winner. He's simply one of the best attacking midfielders in the last quarter century. His vision on the pitch is unparalleled and his ability to find the back of the net with brilliant finishes has made him one of Man City's all-time greats.
Despite being 33 years old, De Bruyne surely has a lot left to give in MLS. It's easy to point out that not all aging Premier Leaguers have succeeded upon coming to America, like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, but for a club like San Diego it's certainly worth the gamble given his track record.
For San Diego, a move for De Bruyne isn't just about being relevant on the pitch, but also keeping up with their in-state rivals, the Los Angeles Galaxy Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. Both LA clubs are championship contenders nearly every year, with the Galaxy currently holding MLS Cup honors.
RELATED: The world's richest man wants to buy his favorite Premier League club
Even if it's a season or two worth of production, a player of De Bruyne's caliber opens up a window into the future for the club. And as MLS has shown recently, no player is off limits when you have a history of securing top superstars like Lionel Messi, David Villa, Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit