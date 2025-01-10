A move to Barcelona could kickstart Marcus Rashford's revival
By Matt Reed
Manchester United have done an awful job of managing one of their best stars, and because of that recklessness, it's very likely that Marcus Rashford won't be playing matches at Old Trafford for very much longer.
Since manager Ruben Amorim arrived on the scene at United, there's been a very clear disconnect between the Portuguese coach and Rashford. That turmoil has quickly resulted in loan and even permanent transfer options being discussed; most notably to La Liga giants Barcelona.
Despite what anyone has to say about Rashford's form recently, it's quite clear that he can still be one of the world's best attackers if placed in the right situation. Barcelona has a plethora of talent up front, including Robert Lewandowski and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
Rashford would immediately find himself in a situation where he doesn't have to be the focal point of the Blaugrana attack, and yet, if called upon he could still take over matches.
Critics are quick to judge Rashford for his lack of goal production over the past 12-plus months, but even naysayers can't deny how prolific the 27 year old can be when he's in form. It was only two seasons ago when Rashford scored a career-high 30 goals in all competitions, including 17 goals in the Premier League.
RELATED: Neymar got paid an obscene amount of money in 2024 despite barely playing
The competition that Rashford would face for starting minutes on a regular basis would also benefit him as he tries to secure a permanent transfer and find his footing again for England before the 2026 World Cup.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?