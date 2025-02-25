Kirby Smart takes ugly shot at Johnny Manziel
By Tyler Reed
Johnny Manziel's college career was one of those that you had to be there to witness. An unlikely Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel had that it factor that every quarterback dreams of.
Manziel's 2012 season will go down as one of the greatest seasons by a quarterback in the history of college football.
However, that history has already been forgotten by some. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently took a shot at the former Heisman winner during Nike's Coach of the Year Clinic.
When discussing what Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, and Manziel have in common, the Bulldogs head coach couldn't help himself but to take a shot at the former Texas A&M star.
Yes, three of those quarterbacks have won national titles, but Smart took his comments a step further, “He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of fireball!”
Sure, Manziel's college party stories have now become the stuff of legend. But let's not just turn the guy into a joke.
When trying to wrap my mind around why Smart would take a shot at Manziel, it occurred to me. Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2012.
That means something because Manziel torched his defense in a game won by the Aggies and a game that has become legendary.
It appears Smart still hasn't forgotten about 2012, and neither will college football fans. God bless the Manziel era.
