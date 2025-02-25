UNISWAG has to make the no-brainer choice with Helmet of the Year selection
By Tyler Reed
College football fans are in the dark days of the year. It has been nearly two months since the season ended with the Ohio State Buckeyes earning the national championship.
With so much time on our hands, now is the perfect time for reflection. UNISWAG recently dropped their nominees for Helmet of the Year.
There were many good looks this season that deserved the nomination. However, there was one helmet that stood above the rest.
Wester Kentucky dropped arguably the greatest helmet to ever grace a college football field with the Big Red eye's helmet.
Big Red is one of the greatest mascots in college sports. Now, imagine that you have to stare into the eyes of the Big Red Machine for an entire game. That is exactly why this helmet deserves an award.
Tennessee, West Virginia, Utah, Army, and TCU all had great helmets. However, there's no way you can look me in the eyes and tell me the Hilltoppers didn't crush the assignment.
Uniforms are one of my favorite things about sports. Great looks, disturbing looks, I drink it all in, man. The Hilltoppers struck gold with this look, and I will campaign until I'm sick that they deserve the Helmet of the Year honors.
