Kirby Smart accidentally calls Indiana the name of a hated rival on College GameDay
By Tyler Reed
The College Football Playoff gets underway when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The winner will proudly be the best team from Indiana but will also have a date with the Georgia Bulldogs in the second round of the playoff.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently caught up with the crew on ESPN's College GameDay to discuss his team's potential next opponent. However, Smart has already gotten off on the wrong foot with fans of those Hoosiers.
Smart incorrectly called Indiana their bitter, hated enemy, Purdue. Now, was that a slight by the SEC Championship coach? I'm sure we will never know. However, it was a nice chess move by the Bulldogs head coach to go ahead and give Indiana fans something to be mad at before their big game.
In just hours, the Hoosiers will meet Notre Dame in the first game of the 12-team playoff era. Catch all of the action on ABC or ESPN, as well as streaming services like Fubo TV. Smart will definitely be checking in and maybe will finally figure out that Indiana is the red team while Purdue is wearing black and gold at home.
