Kirby Smart points to one Bulldog after gritty win: ‘This guy never quit’
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs weren't supposed to struggle this much against Tennessee, but college football rarely follows the script. Georgia escaped Knoxville with a wild 44-41 overtime victory over the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, though it took everything they had to pull it off.
This wasn't the dominant performance many expected from the Bulldogs. Instead, Georgia needed a clutch fourth-down conversion, a gutsy two-point conversion, and a late Tennessee missed field goal just to survive in one of the SEC's most hostile environments.
Gunner Stockton stepped up when his team needed him most, racking up 342 total yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.
With the game behind them, Kirby Smart didn’t hesitate to give Gunner Stockton the recognition he deserved.
"This guy right here never quit," Smart told ABC's Holly Rowe, pointing to his quarterback.
Smart admitted Georgia probably shouldn't have won this game, but he credited his team's toughness for finding a way. That's exactly what Stockton showed throughout the afternoon.
While Tennessee's Joey Aguilar was slinging the ball all over the field, Stockton stayed composed and delivered what might have been his best performance yet.
Georgia's defense struggled for long stretches but came through with timely stops and two crucial takeaways when it mattered. The secondary had clear issues, and some coaching decisions fell flat, but the Bulldogs found ways to make plays in crunch time.
This felt like the perfect wake-up call before Alabama comes calling. Georgia gets time to fix their flaws during the bye week, and they'll have the comfort of playing Between the Hedges for that showdown.
