IShowSpeed left stunned after seeing LSU’s jaw-dropping locker room

YouTube star "IShowSpeed" just got a reality check about college football facilities during his recent visit to Louisiana State University. The 20-year-old content creator was touring the Tigers' campus as part of his ongoing IRL tour when he stepped into LSU's locker room and lost his mind.
Wearing an LSU cap, Joe Burrow No. 9 jersey, and a chain, Speed explored the facility ahead of the Tigers' game against Florida. What he found inside clearly wasn't what he expected from a college program.
"The f**k? This is locker room? This sh** like a first class train! I got snacks... That's a crazy a** locker room." Speed exclaimed during his tour.
His reaction was pure gold. Laughter, awe, and that trademark disbelief he's known for.
Former Louisiana State University running back Leonard Fournette personally guided Speed through the facility, adding some serious star power to the whole experience.
The Football Operations Center spans over 22,000 square feet of new construction plus 56,000 square feet of renovations. Everything connects seamlessly from lobbies and meeting rooms to Hall of Fame exhibits and cutting-edge training areas.
It's basically a recruiting billboard wrapped in bricks and mortar.
Moreover, another highlight came when Speed discovered students roasting an alligator on campus. This long-standing tradition celebrates LSU's rivalry with Florida, and Speed's over-the-top reaction quickly went viral on X.
He promised to return for a bite after laughing in complete disbelief.
Only an outsider can truly show you how wild college football Saturdays get in the South.
