Kim Kardashian shows off limited-edition Shohei Ohtani jersey from MLB Japan series
By Josh Sanchez
The MLB Tokyo series wrapped up with the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Chicago Cubs to officially kick off the 2025. In Game 2, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani treated his countrymen to a monster shot of a home run.
Following the game, the one and only Kim Kardashian was one of the people to show off their Dodgers pride and she did so with a limited-edition Ohtani jersey.
MORE: Shohei Ohtani's first home run of season sends Tokyo crowd into frenzy
Kim K took to Instagram to show off her No. 17 jersey from the Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection. The Japanese artist used his style to blend the country's culture with gear for all MLB fans throughout the collaboration.
MLB hit a home run with this collab, and it's an impressive piece to have in your collection.
MORE: MLB Tokyo Series beer prices have fans in awe as Dodgers-Cubs open season in Japan
Throughout the first two games of the season, Ohtani has three hits, one RBI, two BB, and a home run.
We'll have to see what he can add to the statline when the regular season resumes following a long flight back to California.
Up next for Ohtani and the defending champs is a trip back to the states and a trio of Spring Training games against the Los Angeles Angels, before returning to regular season action against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 27, for their home opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodgers Stadium.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick
NBA: Is there any saving the Suns?
CBB: Rick Barnes is ready for viral Wofford star Kyler Filewich
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues