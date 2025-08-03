Kevin Love is reportedly looking for ways to leave Utah Jazz
Some big NBA names have been part of the buyout market this offseason. Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, both former All-Stars, have been bought out and subsequently signed with different teams. Another player in that category seems to be next.
Kevin Love was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the three-team trade that saw the Miami Heat land Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers claim John Collins. The Jazz are an interesting young team, but likely to be bad again in the coming season, so it makes sense that Love wants to leave.
"Now five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah after he was dealt by Miami to the Jazz as part of the three-team Norman Powell trade," NBA insider Marc Stein reported.
Since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023, Love has been with the Miami Heat. However, his role with the team has been a largely diminished one, and he has played in just 78 games over the last two seasons combined. He will turn 37 years old this year, too. Retirement could become a possibility.
A former 5-time All-Star, he could be an excellent veteran presence for a younger contending team. If he still has one good season off the bench left in him, Love could be worth taking a chance on for some teams. One way or the other, it's unlikely that he'll be in Utah by the time this season tips off.
