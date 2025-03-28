Kevin Durant praises Boston Celtics amid ongoing trade rumors
It looks all but certain that Kevin Durant will no longer be on the Phoenix Suns after this offseason. Several teams have been mentioned as potential destinations, including the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Even a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder has been suggested.
Nick Wright revealed that another team could be in the mix for Kevin Durant, the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have the salaries to trade that could make it possible. And while the rumors continue to swirl, Durant has added some fuel to them by praising the Celtics.
"When you see that thing hit the net like that, from that deep, yeah," Durant said. "You know this is coming, you know what type of team they are, you know what type of league we in, but it’s still a little demoralizing when teams hit deep threes. It's not something you can always get used to, you know... They know what their identity is out there and how they wanna approach it."
The Celtics are the reigning champions, and their team is built in a way that every single player is a three-point threat. When they're all locked in, there isn't much any team in the NBA can do against Boston other than hope they miss their shots somehow.
Adding Kevin Durant to the mix would make them even more terrifying than they already are. It might not be the best situation for KD though, joining a stacked roster that has already won a championship has led to some heavy slander for Durant in the past.
