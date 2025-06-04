Kevin Durant’s potential next NBA team revealed from sources within superstar’s camp
This NBA offseason is being touted as potentially one of the most explosive in recent memory. The sheer number of big names that might be on the move makes it impossible to ignore the possibility.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked with trades to both the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. And while there is some doubt about whether he will leave the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant will move on from the Phoenix Suns.
"People close to KD have said, keep an eye on the Spurs," NBA insider John Gambodoro said. "KD could have some interest in the Spurs."
He went on to explain what the trade might look like.
"San Antonio would send Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes plus picks for Durant," the reporter added. He also indicated that any deal of this nature would happen right before the NBA Draft.
Adding Durant to their young core featuring Victor Wembanyama and Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle would elevate San Antonio to contender status. The team has both the salaries and the picks to make an enticing offer to Phoenix.
Despite the fact that Durant will turn 37 before the start of next season, he's still able to perform at a high level in the NBA. He averaged 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Suns last season. This move would drastically alter the landscape of the Western Conference.
