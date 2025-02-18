Kevin Durant gets emotional during new Netflix documentary 'Court of Gold'
By Tyler Reed
Often overlooked, Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players to play the game of basketball. The future Hall of Famer has done everything on the hardwood.
From being a two-time NBA champion to a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, Durant's career accomplishments would be hard to duplicate.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the documentary 'Court of Gold,' which follows last summer's men's basketball team's quest for gold in the Paris Olympics.
A clip of Durant talking about what it means to compete at the Olympic level has gone viral. Check out Durant's emotional response to what it meant to play for Team USA.
It's hard to not get choked up when watching Durant get emotional talking about how great the moment is to him.
Durant also talks about how the game of basketball has saved him and his family and how grateful he is for basketball.
The Phoenix Suns star recently took to his social media to sarcastically poke fun at how the fans seemingly hate everything about the current NBA product.
However, just from this clip, you can tell that the fans mean a lot to a player like Durant. The relationship between fan and player has always been strange.
The worst fans are always the loudest, while the real fans are more likely to not voice an opinion. One thing is for sure: if you're a fan of the NBA, then you know how important Durant has been to his generation.
