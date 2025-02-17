Kevin Durant wants to cancel NBA All-Star weekend amid backlash from fans
The NBA All-Star game was once the most anticipated event during the course of the regular season, but the competition has seemingly lost that spark over the last few years.
For years, the NBA community has placed the blame on stars for not trying hard during games. While that is partly true, the league tried to improve the product in 2025 with an all-new mini-tournament style competition.
Unfortunately, the move backfired on the league and the 74th edition of the competition is expected to receive record-low ratings.
Despite the players doing their best during their limited minutes of action, a majority of fans have once again called them out. Keeping that in mind, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently went off on ASG's critics via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.
"I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time," Durant said.
At one point, listening to the relentless complaints can be indeed too much for NBA stars, but a few fans pointed out to KD about the mediocrity of the complete product, including the broadcasting. To which Durant said:
"I get it. My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol."
At the end of the day, a negative culture in the media has been brewing for years. If the NBA can somewhat regulate that aspect of the media, it could do wonders for players and fans alike.
Until then, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has a herculean task of making the All-Star game fun again.
