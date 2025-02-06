Kevin Durant could 'potentially' play in LeBron James' friend's NBA rival league
For years, the NBA has remained the biggest basketball league in the entire world. It has the biggest and most entertaining stars to offer to the audience, but it doesn't mean it hasn't faced any competition.
In fact, according to a recent report, LeBron James' longtime friend Maverick Carter is interested in launching a new basketball league.
The hope is to become a rival to the NBA and lure away stars to promote the brand. Right now, little is known about the league, but that recently changed.
RELATED: Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors reportedly underestimated Kevin Durant's 'coldness'
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman recently spoke about the 36-year-old star's availability for the new rival league.
"Yes, potentially, actually," Kleiman said. "If there was an opportunity for Kevin to extend his NBA career and wanted to be somewhere else. He loves playing basketball and if the economics makes sense and the opportunity makes sense. I think that the guys that are putting this together, they're the right people to do this."
Durant is currently in the twilight years of his NBA career. Sure, he is still one of the best scorers in the entire league, but realistically KD won't be in the league for much longer.
Since Durant has always been a basketball savant, he will likely do anything to extend his career of playing basketball professionally, even considering to play in a different league.
As far as his NBA career is concerned, he was recently mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors due to the Suns' poor form so far this season, but as things stand right now, he remains a member of the struggling organization.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is