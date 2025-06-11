Kevin Durant, agent Rich Kleiman 'sorting through' five NBA trade partners
By Matt Reed
The future of Kevin Durant has lots of fans wondering where the former NBA champion will land if he's traded away from the Phoenix Suns this offseason, and there's starting to be a little more clarity on which teams are seeking out the veteran sharpshooter.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Durant and his agent and business partner, Rich Kleiman, are "sorting through" several trade possibilities including five destinations.
Charania reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are among the teams interested in bringing Durant to their team this offseason, however, it's unclear what a trade package would look like to secure the 36 year old.
Durant has spent the last three seasons in Phoenix after joining from the Brooklyn Nets, so there's definitely a strong indication that he will be playing for his fifth NBA team come the fall.
