Ketel Marte disgustingly heckled by fan who attacked Diamondbacks star's deceased mother
By Tyler Reed
It's 2025, and people still find a way to say the most disgusting things to players during sporting events.
Unfortunately, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte was involved in some gross heckling by a fan on Tuesday night.
During the team's game with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Marte was overcome with emotions, leaving fans to wonder what caused him to become so emotional during the game. However, it was quickly discovered that one loser in the crowd took his heckling game way too far.
Casey Drottar of the Chicago Tribune reported that a fan heckled Marte about his mother during the game. Marte's mother tragically passed away in a car accident back in 2017, and the comments by the fan clearly impacted Marte.
This is going to be a rant, but it needs to be said. If you are a loser who yells at players from the crowd, if the player discovers you are the heckler, then they should be allowed to challenge you to a fight on the field of play, and if you decline, you are forever banned from the stadium the challenge takes place in.
Seriously, this is gross actions from a weak fan. No player should ever have to deal with something like this while playing a game. Please find this person and ban them from going to games for life.
