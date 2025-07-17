Kentucky football rocks electronic backpacks with jersey numbers at SEC Media Days
By Tyler Reed
You won't notice it at first, but soon, there will be a scent rolling through your neighborhood that smells all too familiar.
No, you didn't forget the trash cans on garbage day. I'm talking about a soothing smell that I dubbed long ago as the 'football scent.'
Yes, we are mere weeks away from the start of the college football season, which means preseason talk is heating up.
The SEC Media Days have been chock-full of headlines, including the arrival of Arch Manning, Lan Kiffin calling out teams who may not be abiding by the NIL rules, and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz trying his hand at comedy.
A team that doesn't get the spotlight during football season is the Kentucky Wildcats. However, that all changed with the first glimpse at the team's new electronic backpacks.
Wildcats tight end Josh Kattus was seen showing off the new electronic backpacks that display the players' numbers on the back.
Not sure how many recruits you can grab by showing off an electronic backpack, but anything could help in this new era.
Hopefully, those backpacks are jetpacks, because the Wildcats are going to need all the help they can get in a vital year for head coach Mark Stoops.
Stoops had his worst season since winning just two games in his first season in Lexington last year. Now, a 'motivated' Stoops is looking to get the Wildcats back on the right track. That's why jetpacks could be useful this season. It also could be a quick way for Stoops to get out of town.
