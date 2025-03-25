Who is Karlyn Pickens? Tennessee star sets new world record for fastest pitch
By Josh Sanchez
A new sports star has emerged. This week, Tennessee softball star Karlyn Pickens set a new record for the fastest pitch ever recorded in the sport.
The Vols were facing off against Arkansas when Pickens, who was the SEC Pitcher of the Year during the 2024 season, clocked a whopping 78.2 mph on the radar.
The previous record was 77 mph, held by former Tennessee star Monica Abbott.
Tennessee went on to win the game, 3-2.
Pickens was overcome with emotion after the game and setting the record.
"There was a lot of emotions," Pickens said following the game, via the Knoxville News. "At first I just was super excited to celebrate that with my team. It's way cooler finding out that way than finding out at home after the game. And then it was kind of emotional.
"All the work that we've put in as a pitching staff, everyone that's helped coach me – it was a really surreal moment. It was really special."
The Lady Vols are currently ranked No. 7 in the country with a 27-6 record. This season, Pickens has recorded 131 strikeouts, 31 walks, and holds a 0.86 ERA.
Up next for the Vols is a trip to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game road series beginning on Friday, March 28.
