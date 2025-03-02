Kansas player receives disgusting threats after Jayhawks loss
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas Jayhawks are not having the season that head coach Bill Self or the fanbase are used to seeing.
The team has won 20 games every season that Self has been the leader of the program. However, with just two games remaining on the schedule, that streak could come to an end, as the Jayhawks have just 19 victories this season.
While it has been a frustrating season, it seems that a small portion of the fanbase would rather spew hate to the players on the team.
On Saturday, Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo shared just a few messages he received on social media after the team's loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
We will not be sharing the messages in this post, but we will have a line here for those who care to see the disgusting comments made toward Mayo.
Listen, fans are an important part of every sporting event. Without them, the game becomes boring. Remember the COVID-19 era?
However, when you begin to send messages to players like this, you are alienating the players from their connection with the fans and setting an ugly standard.
This isn't just a Kansas problem; unfortunately, this happens everywhere in every sport. The sad reality of basement dwellers who believe their hateful comments will actually help the team play better.
Spoiler alert: They don't. Mayo has already accomplished more in his life than any of these dorks will ever see in their lifetimes. However, comments like these are hard to ignore.
