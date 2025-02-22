Bill Self answers rumors about leaving Kansas in the most head coach way possible
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas Jayhawks started this season as the number-one team in college basketball. However, things have not stayed that way.
The Jayhawks are currently 17-10 and coming off a 91-57 loss to the BYU Cougars. No matter the outcome with Oklahoma State later today, the Jayhawks could be unranked on Monday.
However, the only thing on the mind of head coach Bill Self is how his team can take down the Cowboys.
Speaking of Oklahoma State. Apparently, Self had some conversations with the program after last season regarding their head coaching opening.
However, according to Self, those conversations were just about his opinions on how the program can become competitive again.
"I did talk to them... Not necessarily about hiring me, but about what needs to happen for them to compete in this league... But the part that I stayed holed up in Stillwater... that was totally inaccurate," stated Self.
So, no one is finding it strange that Oklahoma State reached out to a rival head coach about how to get better, and that rival head coach gave them correct advice?
Something is not adding up about this one. The Jayhawks have not made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since winning the national title in 2022.
Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing. However, this is a program that expects greatness every season, and if Self cannot deliver, maybe he is looking for a quick way out, just like John Calipari did with Kentucky.
