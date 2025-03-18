Kansas City Royals announce powder blue jersey combination for 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Royals surprised some last season with their incredible run to the AL Wild Card. It surprised even more when the team swept the Baltimore Orioles.
The Royals come into 2025 with hopes of building off of an American League Divisional Series appearance.
Led by players like Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals are looking to go one more step forward this season.
One thing is for sure: win or lose, the Royals are going to be one of the best dressed teams in the league with their latest announcement.
The Royals have announced that the team will wear an all-powder blue uniform for every Saturday home game this season.
Being a sucker for powder blue, let me be the first to say that these uniforms absolutely rock. Maybe even make them the permanent look.
It's not every day that everyone on the internet is in agreement (we're probably not even in agreement on these uniforms, but I'm avoiding any hate I may see about them"; however, it appears that this look is getting massive thumbs out.
To paraphrase what Roxette enjoyed singing about in the 1980s, the Royals got the look. With the baseball season being 162 games long, teams need to stay creative when it comes to uniform options.
The Royals have hit this one out of the park, and I'm very tempted to find some tickets for a summer Saturday in Kansas City.
