Kansas City Chiefs star accused of domestic violence is suing accuser
By Tyler Reed
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 first round pick Xavier Worthy is suing his accusor over domestic violence claims that landed Worthy behind bars earlier this month.
On March 8th, TMZ reported that Worthy had been arrested for domestic violence, which is now a charge that Worthy is denying.
TMZ is now reporting that on Monday morning, Worthy filed a lawsuit claiming that his ex, Tia Jones, is fabricating the claims of domestic violence.
In documents obtained by TMZ, worthy claims that Jones was the aggressor after Worthy found out that Jones had cheated on him back in February.
The documents also state that Worthy claims that when he was arrested for the alleged domestic violence charge, that Jones stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of his property.
The Chiefs star wrote in his statement that this alleged domestic violence charge has damaged his reputation as well as his credibility, and he is suing for over $250,000 in damages.
Worthy's rookie season ended with the former Texas Longhorns star having 59 receptions, 638 yards receiving, and six touchdown receptions.
The Chiefs receiver also had a breakout performance in the Super Bowl, grabbing two touchdown passes in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
