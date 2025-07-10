Chiefs owner Clark Hunt sends massive donation to Texas flood relief efforts
By Josh Sanchez
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is joining in on the flood relief efforts in Central Texas that have devastated the region.
The MLS team owned by Hunt, FC Dallas, joinined Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Major League Soccer to deliver a $500,000 donation to help those in need.
“Our family is devastated by the tragedy in Central Texas,” Hunt said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those grieving — in particular, to the parents who lost children, those who lost family members, and the far-too-many who have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones.
MORE: Patrick Mahomes says legendary NFL quarterback 'motivates me even more'
“This has shaken our community to its core. Today, along with our MLS partners, my brother, [Dan], and I are humbled to support those directly assisting the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. In the wake of such sadness, we are awed by the hearts of our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for the true community leaders — in boats, helicopters or trucks filled with food — who are showing up for their neighbors in need.”
One of the 120 confirmed deaths from the floods is Janie Hunt, who is the great-granddaughter of William Herbert Hunt, who is the brother of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.
More than 100 are still missing.
Several NFL, NBA, and MLB teams have also donated to the relief efforts.
Our deepest condolences go out to those who lost loved ones during the horrific tragedy.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Minnesota Vikings star linebacker allegedly had $240,000 stolen by 'bank' scammers
POP CULTURE: NBA fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion started dating Dallas Mavericks star
WNBA: Angel Reese reveals first Reebok signature sneaker
VIRAL: NFL legend Tom Brady spotted in viral yacht photo alongside 'Modern Family' actress
SPORTS MEDIA: LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida Nicole days after pregnancy announcement