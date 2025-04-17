Kansas City Chiefs mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Alexander had great tape for Toledo last fall, then he balled out at the Senior Bowl against some of the best players in the country and had a solid week at the combine. He's a high-motor player who has both juice and power, consistently uses his hands well and is not only disruptive as a pass rusher but is hard to move against the run.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Kansas City got outmatched by Philadelphia's defensive front in the Super Bowl. The last time that happened to the Chiefs in a championship game, they came out swinging aggressively to rework the line. ... Getting Kelvin Banks Jr. to help fortify the unit puts the Chiefs back in a position to control the line of scrimmage as they replace Joe Thuney and brace to potentially part ways with Jawaan Taylor after the season.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Field Yates, ESPN: What a coup this would be for Kansas City. The Chiefs must continue to address the offensive line even following the signing of Jaylon Moore. Conerly was excellent last season as the frontside protector for Dillon Gabriel, allowing just one sack. He could eventually do that for Patrick Mahomes. Conerly is always in control and dependable.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Johnson's 2024 tape was nowhere near as clean as his 2023 tape, and his lack of pre-draft testing after missing half the season due to turf toe could cause him to tumble down the board on draft day.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: This played out perfectly for the Chiefs. Simmons has the talent to be in the OT1 conversation in this draft class, but a midseason knee injury and a “so-so” interview process, as one scout described it, has put a discount sticker on his report.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Steal alert? Starks is one of the best defenders in the draft, but finds himself at the bottom of the first round where he would fit seamlessly into a defense run by Steve Spagnuolo. Starks can cover, play in the box and give aggressive, productive play while attacking offenses. He would be going lower than many people have him projected, which works out well for the Chiefs in this scenario.
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Chris Jones will turn 31 this summer and isn't going to play forever. Kansas City also lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency, so the defense could really use some help at defensive tackle. Williams gives the Chiefs a potential long-term replacement for Jones and can help mitigate the immediate loss with Wharton.
