JT Toppin NIL Worth: How much does Texas Tech star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a star on their hands with JT Toppin leading the way to a Sweet 16 berth this season after joining from the New Mexico Lobos last year. However, Texas Tech isn't the only party benefitting from Toppin's brilliance on the court.
This season, Toppin was the Big 12 Player of the Year and is now just a few games away from potentially taking Texas Tech to a Final Four.for just the second time in the program's history.
The Red Raiders are certainly lucky to have brought in a player like Toppin that can command a game down low, averaging over 18 points and nine rebounds per game for the Texas school.
So how much has Toppin made in NIL money since arriving at Texas Tech? Toppin is one of the highest-paid college basketball stars, ranking eighth in the men's game after making the move over from New Mexico.
He has an estimated value of over $1.5 million just from his amazing play this season, including inking a deal with Athletes Thread - a major merchandising platform that allows college stars to get paid for having their jerseys and other memorabilia sold.
If Toppin and the Red Raiders continue to win games this March, and especially into April, Toppin could see a massive increase in those NIL earnings next year if he comes back to college. However, Toppin is currently projected to be a borderline first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
