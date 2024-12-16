How Josh Allen wooed Hailee Steinfeld into engagement
By Ty Bronicel
It's the most wonderful time of the year for famous athletic lovebirds, so they say, and by that I mean NFL players but also all the rest.
Let's go over a few things when it comes to athletes: First, they're on the road a lot.
Which, you know, can lead to loneliness and other situations that usually involve fake names and a room key.
But love stories do exist and deep down, so to speak, everyone wants that duo to work and burst and flourish with child-rearing success and all the rest.
This for example:
That includes everyone who's surely contemplating ... Hey, Why not now?
Good question. But maybe it's time to pop the question.
And if Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his actress girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld can figure it out then so can you. Some skeptics will say that this, and current and future pairings, will all be to latch onto the Love Boat of Golden Love Treasure that is ... you know you.
OK, so what? Power couples have been a thing in every industry for, for ... forever.
This, hopefully, sums up why we all hope a couple can make it. These quotes from Allen:
"The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'" Allen said. "I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you..."
Despite the playful start, Allen admitted he was anxious about attempting to pull off the surprise.
"I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal," the 28-year-old explained. "It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."
When the moment arrived, Allen made sure it was memorable.
"I said I couldn’t wait any longer," he shared in the newsletter. "I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."
For Allen, the emotions of the day are still fresh. "It feels unbelievable," he said. "To be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy."
Hey, ya know, Bills fan or not, let's give these kids (relative to all of the rest of us) a chance.
