Josh Allen considered to have the 'total package' by Hollywood executives
By Tyler Reed
Picture this future. The 2025 NFL season has started, the first commercial break in the first game begins, and you see a movie starring Josh Allen.
No, it's not a fake movie trailer included in a new Burger King commercial, but an actual big-picture film starring the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
Yes, it seems that being engaged to one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Hailee Steinfeld, has Allen being looked at as a future piece of the entertainment business.
Life & Style Magazine has reported that a source has told the company that Hollywood executives would love for Allen to dip his toe in the film industry.
“Even before he and Hailee became an item, Josh was emerging as one of Hollywood’s most interesting football stars, especially for studio executives who are dismissive of the hype around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship,” says the studio insider of the growing fascination around the NFL player."
The source went onto say:
“Josh has the total package, from primetime worthy football highlights to matinee idol good looks, and Hailee has already managed to have a very impressive crossover career where she can effortlessly move from music to movies and back again.”
Allen's career on the football field is far from over. However, another crushing playoff loss to Patrick Mahomes could have him thinking of sunnier days in the land of imagination.
I'm still trying to picture a good beginning role for Allen. Maybe like a good war movie where there's a star-studded ensemble, with Allen thrown in the mix. Calling my agent now to see if we can get a script going.
