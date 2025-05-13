Jordan Chiles rocks black bikini in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue to 'embrace my beauty'
By Josh Sanchez
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles went through all of the emotions during the 2024 Paris Olympics. After winning gold as part of Team USA in the team all-around competition, she put on a show in the individual floor routine and earned a bronze medal.
Unfortunately, due to a technicality, Chiles was stripped of the medal and controversy ensued.
Chiles didn't let that keep her down, however. She returned to the UCLA Bruins and became a star at the collegiate level once again.
Now, she's reclaiming her power once again with a photoshoot in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Chiles discussed the growing support for women's sports and how she finally feels comfortable embracing her beauty.
"One thing that I hope that people continue to do is just support us. If men can do it, women can do it," Chiles told Sports Illustrated. "That's how I see it. The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body, and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways, and people are gonna accept that.
"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can. Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."
Not only did Chiles return stronger than ever, she helped lead the UCLA gymnastics team to the NCAA finals in her return to college mats.
The future is looking bright for Chiles as she continues her career.
