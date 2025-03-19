Olympic champion Jordan Chiles reveals she still has controversial bronze medal
By Josh Sanchez
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles had an eventful 2024. After winning gold as part of Team USA in the team all-around competition, she put on a show in the individual floor routine and earned a bronze medal.
Chiles was awarded the bronze medal after an inquiry from the United States increased her score on the mats.
Unfortunately, a technicality overruled the decision after the inquiry came seconds after the one-minute deadline. Romania's Ana Barbosu had her bronze medal reinstated.
Chiles took a break from social media for her mental health after the controversy, but later rejoined and returned to UCLA, where she has been a star for the Bruins this season. She is now reflecting on the 2024 saga on The Trophy Room with Candace Parker.
The gymnastics star revealed she is actually still in possession of the medal. She said, "It's still the bronze in my head, it's still the bronze in my heart. I still have the medal, if anybody is asking."
Chiles noted the importance of moving on from the controversy and returning to enjoying her life.
"I still have it, and I can't really continue on my life, with having something so small, but so big in the world, carrying in my heart for the rest of my life. I can't let that happen, so now I'm enjoying life," she said.
"I'm at UCLA, I'm doing everything that I can. I get to enjoy the support now."
At UCLA, Chiles is thriving. The Bruins are the No. 1 team in the nation in floor routine, with Chiles ranked No. 1. UCLA won the regular season Big Ten Championship.
Earlier this season, Chiles scored a perfect 10 on floor and was, predictably, named first-team All-Big Ten. Chiles and the Bruins return to action at the Big Ten Championships at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, March 22.
