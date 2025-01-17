JJ Redick expects former 'competitive' Lakers guard to dominate in his return
For the past couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase has been extremely critical about one thing that their franchise has failed to do.
It's trading for better players to improve the supporting cast around their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Well, general manager Rob Pelinka finally pulled the trigger on a trade move that primarily sent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith hasn't taken long before fitting in head coach JJ Redick's system on the new-look Lakers. As for D'Lo, it is his second stint with the Nets.
Now, for the first time since the trade, the two sides will lock horns in the 2024-25 NBA season. Coach Redick expects great things from Russell in the game.
"I expect him to come out and try to have a great game," Redick said. "He does not have a lack of competitiveness. He takes a lot of pride in who he is as a player. I’m expecting him to try to go at us tomorrow. Like you said, he’s going to go against his old team. He’s going to be ready to play us and it’s going to be a fun one. So it’ll be fun to see D'Lo again.”
It's obvious that coach Redick and Russell had a good relationship as the rookie head coach has always said great things about the former LA guard.
Russell's second stint with the organization was far from ideal, but he had his moments. In fact, if it weren't for Russell, the franchise would have made it to the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
Now, it will be exciting to see how Russell will play against his former team in this much-anticipated reunion.
