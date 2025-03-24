Jimmy Butler says he doesn't even think about Miami ahead of crucial clash
Jimmy Butler has been one of the stories of this NBA campaign, with his protracted and dramatic exit from Miami being a constant topic of conversation among fans. Butler had made himself into a hero in Miami, leading them to a couple of Finals runs but eventually, it was a bitter end to a great run.
Since being traded to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has given the team renewed life. With a return to Miami coming on Tuesday night, many wondered if this might prove to be a distraction but Butler's recent comments make it seem like nothing could be further from the truth.
"Yeah, I was traded from there, yada, yada, yada," Butler said, as per NBC Sports. "Yeah, it didn't end the way that people wanted to, yada yada yada. But that's so far behind me now. I don't even think about it. I don't pay attention to nothing except for the trajectory of this squad.
When a follow up question arrived about the reception he might received, Butler added, "Not really, don't make no difference," Butler said. "I'm a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fan base. They showed me a lot of love while I was there. But I'm there to win now. I'm on the opposing team."
In 19 games for the Warriors so far, Butler has done a little bit of everything. Averaging 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game may not seem like much, but his presence has been a gamechanger for the team.
When Jimmy Butler got to the Miami Heat, it seemed like a match made in heaven. It may not have ended with a championship, but it's still surprising to see how little Jimmy seems to care about his stint now that he's on the other side.
