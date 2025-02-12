New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers ultimatum before cutting ties with him
By Matt Reed
In a completely on-par development, the New York Jets are reportedly moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two years with the team, but it doesn't appear to have been a clean break up.
According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, when the Jets met with Rodgers about his future with the team he was told that he couldn't appear on The Pat McAfee Show any longer, which Rodgers has been a recurring guest on for some time.
The veteran signal caller broke several news stories to the sports world on McAfee's show in the past, including about his plans to join the Jets.
Obviously Rodgers and the McAfee crew have a good relationship, so he surely didn't take too kindly to that, however, with new head coach Aaron Glenn coming into New York it's also likely that he would want to bring in a fresh face to lead the franchise.
It just always seems like the Jets find news ways to outdo themselves with the offseason drama, even though the 2024 campaign only ended several days ago.
In terms of what comes next for Rodgers, that remains to be seen, but there are lots of quarterback-needy teams across the NFL like the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
