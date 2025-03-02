Jets and Giants could make a serious play for number one pick
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft runs through the Tennessee Titans, but as we move closer to April's draft there could be plenty of twists and turns if the AFC South team decides they no longer want the number one overall selection.
While there are plenty of quality players at the top of this year's draft, the Titans have made it known they want a "generational" talent with their pick. Whether that means they'll take a quarterback or another position though is a completely different story.
In many ways, that opens the door for teams to pursue the top pick, especially quarterback-needy teams like the New York Jets and New York Giants. Both franchises have some really good pieces on the offensive side of the ball, but without someone to throw it to those players.
The Giants currently hold the number three pick, while the Jets are set to select seventh in this year's draft. That makes the likelihood much higher for the Giants because the Titans could swap picks and acquire another selection while still being within striking distance of a player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
On the other hand, the Jets would have to give up significantly more if they want to jump six spots. That could even mean giving up a future first round selection or a top-tier player in order to make that sort of transaction.
Other teams will likely be in the mix to tempt the Titans between now and April, especially if they've fallen in love with Ward or Sanders as the draft process deepends. What's clear though is the Titans have a big decision to make about the future of their franchise.
