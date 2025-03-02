After losing out on Stafford, Raiders don’t have a clear vision to fix their QB problem
By Matt Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big splash right away in their offseason by bringing in Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll, but the AFC West team has a lot of other needs in order to contend in one of the most competitive divisions in pro football.
RELATED: Will Howard helped his draft stock by proving his dedication
Carroll certainly knows what it takes to win football games, but in a diviison where Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and even Bo Nix now reside, Las Vegas' number one need has to be a quarterback that will allow them to compete against the rest of their division and the best in the AFC.
The Raiders were very much in on looking for a veteran quarterback, and their interest narrowed to Matthew Stafford before he returned to the Los Angeles Rams. That leaves Vegas in a tough spot now because reports suggest that the team doesn't know which path they want to pursue to fill the void at the most important position in the sport.
Carroll and Co. currently hold the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, which likley means they won't be able to select one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders unless the team finds a way to trade into the top few picks. That would. leave names like Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard or other prospects to fill that hole for Vegas behind center.
That would also leave the team in a gray area with veteran quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers or potentially looking into trades for Kirk Cousins. None of those options exactly scream success, but at least in Darnold's case he's coming off of the best season of his career.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Tennessee kicks off the Madness
NFL: Running backs rock the Combine
NFL: Belichick reflects on historic Randy Moss trade
MLB/NFL:Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani