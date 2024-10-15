Jerry Jones rants at radio hosts for questioning his Cowboys offseason decisions
By Joe Lago
Serious questions are being asked about the Dallas Cowboys' offseason decisions after they suffered a third straight home defeat in an embarrassing 47-9 pummeling by the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The lopsided loss at AT&T Stadium was a horrible birthday present for owner Jerry Jones, who was ridiculed by fans after the 38-point dismantling by Detroit.
Cowboys Nation wants answers, and a local radio show sought an explanation Tuesday from the man who built the flawed roster of the 3-3 team — owner Jerry Jones.
RELATED: NFL fans clown Jerry Jones on birthday after Lions dismantle Cowboys
An exasperated Jones played better defense than his Cowboys did against Detroit, stiff-arming the show hosts on 105.3 the Fan in their attempt to understand his offseason decisions and roster construction.
"Listen, let me tell you what I'll do about it. I will let us sit down and look at the decisons we've made over the last several years, OK? I'll look at it," Jones said. "Now, if you think I'm interested in a damn phone call with you over the radio and sitting here and throwing out all the good with the dishwater, you'd have got to be smoking something over there this morning."
"I don't even want our listeners listening to me talk about (this). This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job. That's not your job or I'll get somebody else to ask these questions, men."
Uncomfortable laughter ensued, but Jones wasn't joking about his threat to have them replaced.
"No, no. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you or any five or 10 of you (have the answers), you need to come to this (NFL owners) meeting I'm going to today, the 32 teams here. You're geniuses, OK?
"Y'all really think you're going to sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong and without going over the rights?"
No NFL owner loves being in front of a camera or microphone than Jones, who holds his own postgame press conference after every Cowboys game. He certainly understands how the relationship between the media and teams works. Win and you'll be praised. Lose and you'll be questioned.
This isn't the first time the Cowboys have struggled under Jones, so he must be feeling the heat more than usual in Dallas. And it's definitely not a dry heat.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady expected to have major voice with Raiders
NBA: Joel Embiid will be trusting a new process
WNBA/GOLF: What can’t Caitlin Clark do?
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Get your New York sports here’