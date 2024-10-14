NFL fans clown Jerry Jones on birthday after Lions dismantle Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
It wasn't the best Sunday to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. The team was taken to the back of Jerry's world and given the Old Yeller treatment in a stadium full of disgusted fans. To add a cherry on top of this Cowboys diarrhea known as a shellacking, it was owner Jerry Jones' birthday.
Fans have the league made sure to salute Jones on his birthday by dragging him through the coals as he watched his beloved team look like a sad drunk getting told they cannot re-enter the club.
Here are some of the best reactions of Jones' memorable day.
If your team has the nickname 'America's Team, ' chances are that the majority of America hates you. That hate was on full display during the public nightmare for Jones and his franchise.
Don't you just hate to see a billionaire sad? Oh, you don't? Neither do I. Go Lions!
