Jeff Teague hilariously explains how he once nearly fought Blake Griffin
Jeff Teague had a respectable 12-year career in the NBA, retiring an NBA champion, having made the All-Star team once. He is earning more fame in his post-playing career though, as a true entertainer and media personality.
Teague appears regularly on the Club 520 podcast, and has gained a reputation as being a wildly funny story teller. And he did not disappoint in a recent episode, painting a picture of the time he supposedly almost fought Blake Griffin.
"I'm a wild a** n****," Teague said to start off the story. "I'm a very humble person but if you push me and make me mad, I'm very evil. I love Blake Griffin, I swear to God. Blake Griffin one of the coolest dudes. Yeah, you wildin'!" Teague said watching a clip of Griffin stepping over Thanasis Antetokounmpo during a game in 2021.
"I'm rolling for my n**** TA," Teague hilariously exclaimed. "I rolly for you, I ain't even know you was on that. Nah, you (Blake Griffing) didn't have to do all that. He wild out on TA, and that was unnecessary. Like what you doing?"
Teague went on to hilarious explain that Kevin Durant was exapserated with him for trying to fight. Jeff Teague was an end of the bench guy by this point in his career, so Durant hilariously pointed out to him that there was no point fighting because if he was on the court, that meant the game was over.
Jeff Teague told that part of the story with his self-effacing charm as well, making it one of the more hilarious NBA stories in real time. Jeff Teague may never have truly established himself as an NBA star, but he is must-watch TV since he retired for sure.
