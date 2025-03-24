Hawks star Dyson Daniels makes NBA history
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors often tend to occupy a lot of space in the larger NBA zeitgeist as do established superstars. However, every season has some incredible stories outside the mainstream topics, and the Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels is absolutely one of those in 2025.
Dyson Daniels made NBA history during the Atlanta Hawks' 132-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded 5 steals, taking his tally for the year to 202. In doing so, Daniels became the youngest player ever to get 200+ steals in a single season.
Dyson Daniels' production has significantly improved, having become a starter for the Hawks this season after riding the bench for two years in New Orleans. However, nobody expected the combo guard to start breaking records, especially on the defensive end.
Daniels has earned himself the nickname, 'The Great Barrier Thief' with his exploits this season, and he still has 11 games at his disposal to improve his average of 3.1 steals per game. If he can keep his average at that level by the time the season ends, Daniels will become the first player to achieve that after 1991.
The Hawks star is also receiving shouts to win the Defensive Player Of The Year award. At the moment, Draymond Green and Evan Mobley are ahead of him in terms of the odds, but making history surely has to count for a lot when it's time for the voters to decide. By any metric, Dyson Daniels is one of the best NBA success stories this year.
