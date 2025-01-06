Jayson Tatum gives major update after taking a scary fall vs. OKC Thunder
After a phenomenal start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have found themselves in a slump over the last 10 games or so.
The reigning champions have a 5-5 record in that stretch after their most recent defeat vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. To be honest, the Celtics looked lifeless throughout the game as they were handed a 105-92 loss on the road.
Speaking of the C's, Jayson Tatum had a double-double performance with 26 points and 10 rebounds to his name. However, Tatum made headlines for taking a scary fall during the third quarter.
During the moment, JT looked in pain and the Celtics fanbase was on the edge of their seats. After the game, Tatum shared his thoughts on the severity of his injury after the tough fall vs. the Thunder.
"I’m cool," Tatum said. "My arm is just bruised. I kind of went forearm-first into the chair. It’s bruised, scraped all up, but we’ll be all right."
The only reason why Tatum even got into the situation was due to his incredible hustle in hopes of recovering a loose ball for his team. While it could have ended very badly for the 5x NBA All-Star, the Celtics will be happy with a few bruises on his arm.
Anyway, coming back to the Celtics' performance vs. the Thunder, they have now fallen to a 26-10 record for the season.
Sure, they currently hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but the New York Knicks are right on their tails as they are just two games behind the reigning NBA champions.
While it's too soon to press the panic button, head coach Joe Mazzulla certainly needs to make a few tweaks to his tactics before the rest of the NBA catches up to the Celtics.
