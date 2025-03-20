Jameson puts their whiskey on the line in marketing campaign with Rick Pitino
By Tyler Reed
The legendary quote that Harvey Dent had in 'The Dark Knight' could be flipped when discussing legendary college basketball head coach Rick Pitino.
A villain to many for quite some time has found a breath of new life with his resurgence of the St. John's basketball program.
The Red Storm earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big East regular season and conference tournament crown.
After winning the Big East Conference Tournament, the Red Storm head coach said he would celebrate the victory by drinking a quart of Jameson's.
Well, that quote may end up paying off in a big way for the Irish whiskey drinker. Apparently, Jameson caught word of Pitino's celebatroy drink and is offering the coach a perfect opportunity to score some free whiskey.
FOX College Basketball superstar John Fanta tweeted out that the Irish whiskey brand will be sending Pitino a custom barrel of Jameson if the Red Storm reaches the Elite Eight, which is the quarterfinals. Get it?
A cool gesture by the brand and maybe another selling point for Pitino to give it all he's got during the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Storm will be in action on Thursday night as they take on the 15-seed Omaha Mavericks. St. John's has not been in the Big Dance since 2019, when the team lost in the First Four to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Oh, yeah. Not only will Pitino get the chance to celebrate with some whiskey, but Jameson will also craft up a big celebration for the Red Storm fanbase.
