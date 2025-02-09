Jalen Hurts can change the course of Super Bowl history with a big performance
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the precipice of NFL history as Patrick Mahomes and Co. chase their third consecutive Super Bowl title, but that's something Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to prevent on Sunday.
The Eagles are in a position to win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, and after reaching the championship game two years ago against this same Chiefs team there's a lot of history going against Philadelphia.
Hurts and Mahomes are the fourth quarterback pairing to meet in multiple Super Bowls, following in the footsteps of Eli Manning-Tom Brady, Troy Aikman-Jim Kelly and Terry Bradshaw-Roger Staubach. Unfortunately for the Eagles signal caller, the quarterback that won the first meeting has gone on to win the follow up matchup on those three previous occasions.
There's no denying that Hurts has a lot riding on this game Sunday. The perception of Hurts all season has been that he's had to take a back seat to the team's outstanding rushing attack led by Saquon Barkley.
However, in the NFC Championship Game Hurts balled out against the Washington Commanders with four total touchdowns and helped the Eagles romp their in-division rivals.
For Hurts, a victory against Kansas City isn't just about stopping a three-peat but a chance to entering NFL history as just the fourth quarterback to ever go on to win a championship after losing his first Super Bowl appearance. Len Dawson, Bob Griese and John Elway all have been in the position that Hurts is currently in, so it's not impossible.
In fact, Hurts had arguably one of the best games of his career in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs when he threw for 304 yards and accounted for four touchdowns compared to Mahomes' three.
The difference in that game was a key Hurts fumble just before halftime that completely changed the complexion of the matchup when the Eagles were leading 14-7. On Sunday, Hurts and the Eagles offense will have to limit the big mistake if they want to go on to make history.
