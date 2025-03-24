Jace Richardson NIL Value: How much does Michigan State star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
In a year where top freshman players like Cooper Flagg have dominated headlines, Michigan State still has a rookie prospect of their own still competing in the NCAA Tournament withJase Richardson helping to lead the way for the Spartans.
Richardson is the son of former Spartans star and NBA legend Jason Richardson, who won a national championship with Michigan State back in 2000.
The younger Richardson has become a household name throughout the season after averaging 11.9 points per game during his freshman campaign and shooting an impressive 40 percent from three-point range for Tom Izzo's team.
The surprising thing about Jase though is that his NIL experience at Michigan State is much lower than many might expect for a player of his caliber, especially on a team that has reached the Sweet 16 this season.
Richardson reportedly has only earned roughly $58,000 in NIL money since beginning his collegiate career in East Lansing, a number that's far below Flagg and other top freshman players like Rutgers duo Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
Perhaps with an extended trip in March Madness and more visibility on himself and his teammates that will change heading into next season. Richardson likely will be back in school again as a sophomore, and given his family's history with the Spartans it will almost certainly be in a MIchigan State uniform.
