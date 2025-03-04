It would be downright unpatriotic to host a Super Bowl outside of America
By Matt Reed
The NFL has gone international in recent years as commissioner Roger Goodell makes a push to bring the league to a wider global fanbase in countries like Brazil, England, Germany, Ireland and Spain.
RELATED: Breaking up with Sam Darnold is the right move for the Vikings
However, with these growing plans of expansion worldwide, and perhaps even an overseas NFL team someday, could we expect to see a Super Bowl in a country other than the United States in the near future?
On a recent episode of the hit sports podcast Pardon My Take, Dianna Russini of The Athletic joined the show to talk about the possibility and suggested that it probably will happen at some point.
Hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter have been adamant for some time now that the Super Bowl shouldn't be played outside of America, and in a lot of ways it feels like they have a point. Obviously there are plenty of cool destinations for the NFL to house a game of that magnitude, but it's America's game.
Baseball used to hold that title, but given the way the NFL has grown over the years and the eyeballs that they draw on a regular basis football has well surpassed every other major sport in America by a wide margin.
Hosting a Super Bowl outside the U.S. feels downright unpatriotic, and even though we know Goodell and Co. are in the business of making money it would be a shame if we saw another country get to have the biggest game in football on their turf.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Darius Slay
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Wilt’s 100-point game remains too wild for some
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:O’s, Nats finally resolve cable dispute