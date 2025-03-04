Breaking up with Sam Darnold is the right move for the Vikings
By Tyler Reed
This past season, the Minnesota Vikings had planned on putting the weight of the franchise on 2024 first-round pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
However, a knee injury would sideline McCarthy for his entire rookie season, leaving the team to count on a former number one overall pick in Sam Darnold.
Darnold had yet to live up to being a former number one pick, as his stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were less than memorable.
RELATED: Sam Darnold suitor emerges as Vikings face big decision at quarterback
However, Darnold found his groove this past season, helping lead the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a trip to the postseason.
Darnold had a career year in passing yards with 4,319 and touchdown passes with 35. Now, the Vikings are allowing Darnold to test free agency.
On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Vikings are allowing Darnold to test free agency, in a move that makes sense for the franchise.
This is Darnold's chance to secure the biggest contract of his career, while the Vikings are still set on giving the keys of the franchise to McCarthy.
Vikings fans have had to deal with this before. Back in 2017, another journeyman quarterback, Case Keenum, led the franchise to the NFC Championship.
After the season, it was clear Keenum would not be the quarterback of the future, which led to the team signing Kirk Cousins to a deal that worked out for the franchise.
Now, the Vikings find themselves in similar shoes. However, the answer is simple: letting Darnold walk is the right choice. No matter how painful it may be for the fanbase.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Darius Slay
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Wilt’s 100-point game remains too wild for some
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: O’s, Nats finally resolve cable dispute