Shohei Ohtani makes his debut in Fortnite
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Dodgers got off on the right foot with their series opening victory over the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series.
The Tokyo Dome was sold out for the official start of the MLB season. One reason for that, is Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani has become one of the faces of the MLB, and his international stardom is even bigger in his home country of Japan.
The Dodgers star isn't just can't miss on the baseball diamond. Now, you can be Ohtani in the massively popular video game series Fortnite.
Yes, you can now play as Ohtani in Fortnite. Do I know what any of that means? No. But, I'm sure there are plenty of people excited about the opportunity to use Ohtani in the game.
According to the official Fortnite website:
"Just in time for the beginning of the MLB season, Shohei Ohtani is giving this whole Fortnite thing a swing as he joins the Icon Series. Take “#17” aboard your Locker when his Outfits and accessories enter the Shop at 8 PM ET on March… 17! Think you’re ready for the big leagues? Compete in the Shohei Ohtani Cup on March 15 for an opportunity to unlock one of his Outfits early ⚾
If Fortnite is your thing, then the time has come for you to finally hit people with baseballs off the bat of the living legend.
