It appears the New York Jets need a new quarterback yet again
By Matt Reed
There are some NFL franchises that just seem cursed when it comes to quarterbacks and their lack of success, and the New York Jets are inevitably one of those teams. It's not for a lack of trying, but New York has had some awful luck at the position over the years.
The Jets' most recent attempt at solidifying the QB spot came with Aaron Rodgers joining the team from the Green Bay Packers, however, after two seasons it looks like that experiment is ending in embarrassing fashion.
In the lead up to Super Bowl LIX, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on NFL Countdown that Rodgers' time with the Jets is likley over now that new head coach Aaron Glenn has arrived. That begs the massive question for New York; where do they go from here?
Owner Woody Johnson hasn't shied away from pursuing high-profile quarterbacks during his time controlling the team, whether it was Brett Favre or more recently Rodgers, however, big name options appear limited heading into this offseason.
The Jets also hold the number seven pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could present an opportunity to go after a quarterback. However, that would likely require them to trade up if they want the chance to get someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, both of whom are regarded as the top options in this QB class.
No matter which path the Jets take this offseason, they have to look long and hard at the rest of the quarterbacks in their division and across the AFC if they want to get back to contending in the conference.
