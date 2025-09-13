Georgia Tech fans take goalpost celebration to wild new level after Clemson upset
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets needed something special to kickstart their season, and boy did they deliver it. Aidan Birr's 55-yard field goal as time expired lifted Tech to a stunning 24-21 upset over No. 12 Clemson during Week 3 of the college football season.
Most teams celebrate big wins with hugs and high-fives. Georgia Tech had bigger plans.
The Yellow Jackets fans turned Bobby Dodd Stadium into complete chaos after shocking Clemson. They tore down the goalposts, paraded them straight through campus, and dumped them right into university president Ángel Cabrera's pool.
For Georgia Tech fans, this kind of scene is nothing new. When Miami fell last season, those goalposts became souvenirs too. Something about big upsets just brings out the wild side in Atlanta.
The drama unfolded perfectly in those final minutes. Georgia Tech pieced together a 10-play, 38-yard drive in the last 3:26, setting up Birr's massive kick from 55 yards out.
When it sailed through, the party officially started.
Quarterback Haynes King carried the offense all day, completing 20-of-28 passes for 211 yards. But his legs told the real story—25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown that kept drives alive when they mattered most.
This win likely pushes the Yellow Jackets into the Top 25 next week. Their ACC schedule looks manageable too, with no Florida State or Miami waiting. Only Georgia looms as the toughest test left in the regular-season finale.
Brett Key's squad proved they're no strangers to big moments. Few celebrations feel bigger than tearing down goalposts and delivering them to the president’s swimming pool.
